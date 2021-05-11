Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1893 J "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,636,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1893
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1893 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1588 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place September 6, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (4)
- WAG (1)
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
219 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
