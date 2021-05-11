10 Pfennig 1893 J "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1893 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1588 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place September 6, 2020.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (2)