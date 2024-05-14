10 Pfennig 1893 F "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1893 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4040 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place November 20, 2014.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (4) XF (1)