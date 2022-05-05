Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1893 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1893 E "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1893 E "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 362,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1893 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 697 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Zöttl (2)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1893 E at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
382 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1893 E at auction Zöttl - January 15, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date January 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1893 E at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
307 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1893 E at auction Zöttl - September 18, 2021
Seller Zöttl
Date September 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1893 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

