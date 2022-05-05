Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1893 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 362,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1893
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1893 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 697 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (1)
- WAG (1)
- Zöttl (2)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
382 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
