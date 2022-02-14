Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1893 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1893 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1893 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,435,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1893 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2399 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 62. Bidding took place May 24, 2011.

Germany 10 Pfennig 1893 A at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1893 A at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1893 A at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1893 A at auction Denga1700 - March 17, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date March 17, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1893 A at auction Numisor - November 15, 2019
Seller Numisor
Date November 15, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1893 A at auction Numisor - June 25, 2019
Seller Numisor
Date June 25, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1893 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1893 A at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1893 A at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

