10 Pfennig 1892 J "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1892 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7542 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place September 28, 2011.

Сondition VF (11) F (1) Condition (slab) VF20 (1) Service PCGS (1)