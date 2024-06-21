Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1892 J "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1892 J "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1892 J "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1892 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7542 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place September 28, 2011.

Germany 10 Pfennig 1892 J at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2784 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1892 J at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1892 J at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3150 $
Price in auction currency 2900 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1892 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1892 J at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1892 J at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1892 J at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1892 J at auction Künker - July 4, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 4, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1892 J at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1892 J at auction Westfälische - April 30, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 30, 2014
Condition VF20 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1892 J at auction Künker - September 29, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1892 J at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1892 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

