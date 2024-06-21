Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1892 J "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1892
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1892 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7542 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,100. Bidding took place September 28, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (4)
- Künker (5)
- Teutoburger (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2784 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3150 $
Price in auction currency 2900 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date April 30, 2014
Condition VF20 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
