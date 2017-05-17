Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1892 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1892 G "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1892 G "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 300,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1892 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 695 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1892 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
806 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1892 G at auction WAG - April 6, 2014
Seller WAG
Date April 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1892 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

