10 Pfennig 1892 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1892 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1433 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place May 5, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2)