Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1891 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1891 E "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1891 E "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,489,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1891
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1891 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1273 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 135. Bidding took place December 6, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1891 E at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1891 E at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1891 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1891 E at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1891 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1891 E at auction WAG - November 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1891 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

