10 Pfennig 1891 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1891 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1273 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 135. Bidding took place December 6, 2020.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (2)