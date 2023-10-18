10 Pfennig 1891 D "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1891 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 686 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 62. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (1)