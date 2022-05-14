Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1891 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1891 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1891 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,239,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1891
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1891 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1661 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 175. Bidding took place January 9, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1891 A at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1891 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1891 A at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1891 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1891 A at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1891 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

