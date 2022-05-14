Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1891 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,239,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1891
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1891 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1661 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 175. Bidding took place January 9, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1891 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
