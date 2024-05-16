10 Pfennig 1890 J "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1890 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 26 sold at the Universum Coins GmbH auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place June 30, 2022.

Сondition AU (3) No grade (1)