10 Pfennig 1890 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1890 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2962 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 4,700. Bidding took place June 5, 2015.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (2) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) Service NGC (2)