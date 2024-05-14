Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1890 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1890 G "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1890 G "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 976,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1890
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1890 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2962 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 4,700. Bidding took place June 5, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (4)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1890 G at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1890 G at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 68 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1890 G at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1890 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1890 G at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1890 G at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1890 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1890 G at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date June 6, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1890 G at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

