10 Pfennig 1890 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 976,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1890
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1890 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2962 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 4,700. Bidding took place June 5, 2015.
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 68 EUR
