Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1890 F "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 784,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1890
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1890 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4042 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (3)
- Künker (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 17, 2014
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
