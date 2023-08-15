10 Pfennig 1890 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1890 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2214 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (4) AU (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) PF65 (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (1)