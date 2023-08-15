Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1890 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,878,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1890
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1890 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2214 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Möller (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 110 USD
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2014
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
