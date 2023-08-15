Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1890 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1890 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1890 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,878,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1890
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1890 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2214 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 430. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1890 A at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 110 USD
Germany 10 Pfennig 1890 A at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1890 A at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1890 A at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1890 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1890 A at auction Heritage - March 27, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2014
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1890 A at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1890 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 10 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
