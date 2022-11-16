Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1889 G "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1889 G "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1889 G "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,223,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1889
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1889 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 172 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1889 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1889 G at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1889 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1889 G at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1889 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

