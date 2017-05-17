10 Pfennig 1889 F "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1889 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 631 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place December 13, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2)