10 Pfennig 1889 E "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,493,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1889
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1889 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1224 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place April 10, 2022.
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
