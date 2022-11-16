10 Pfennig 1889 E "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1889 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1224 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place April 10, 2022.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) Service NGC (1)