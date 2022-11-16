Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1889 E "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1889 E "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1889 E "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,493,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1889
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1889 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1224 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place April 10, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1889 E at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1889 E at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1889 E at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1889 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1889 E at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1889 E at auction WAG - August 4, 2013
Seller WAG
Date August 4, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 10 Pfennig 1889 E at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1889 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

