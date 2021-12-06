Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1889 D "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1889 D "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1889 D "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,813,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1889
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1889 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 47 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (4)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1889 D at auction Stephen Album - December 6, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 6, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
Germany 10 Pfennig 1889 D at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1889 D at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1889 D at auction Numisor - November 14, 2017
Seller Numisor
Date November 14, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1889 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1889 D at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
Seller WAG
Date October 2, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1889 D at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1889 D at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1889 D at auction WAG - December 7, 2014
Seller WAG
Date December 7, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1889 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
