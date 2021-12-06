Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1889 D "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,813,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1889
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1889 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 47 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 6, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
Seller Numisor
Date November 14, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
