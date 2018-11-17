10 Pfennig 1889 A "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1889 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1521 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 11, 2017.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (5)