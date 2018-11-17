Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1889 A "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,542,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1889
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1889 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1521 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 11, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Künker (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
- WAG (1)
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1889 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search