Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1889 A "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1889 A "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1889 A "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,542,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1889
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1889 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1521 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 11, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1889 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1889 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 7, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 7, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1889 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 19, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1889 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1889 A at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1889 A at auction WAG - August 4, 2013
Seller WAG
Date August 4, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1889 A at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1889 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

