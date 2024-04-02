Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1888 E "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1888 E "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1888 E "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,268,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1888 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 164 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1888 E at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 130 USD
Germany 10 Pfennig 1888 E at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1888 E at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1888 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1888 E at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1888 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

