10 Pfennig 1888 A "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1888 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63373 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 384. Bidding took place April 19, 2023.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (6) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) PL (1) Service PCGS (1)