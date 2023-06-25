Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1888 A "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1888 A "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1888 A "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,519,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1888 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63373 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 384. Bidding took place April 19, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1888 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1888 A at auction Heritage - April 20, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition MS66 PL PCGS
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 384 USD
Germany 10 Pfennig 1888 A at auction Möller - November 15, 2021
Seller Möller
Date November 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1888 A at auction Künker - December 6, 2018
Seller Künker
Date December 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1888 A at auction Künker - March 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1888 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1888 A at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1888 A at auction WAG - August 4, 2013
Seller WAG
Date August 4, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1888 A at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1888 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1888 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 10 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search