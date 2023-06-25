Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1888 A "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,519,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1888
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1888 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63373 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 384. Bidding took place April 19, 2023.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition MS66 PL PCGS
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 384 USD
Seller Künker
Date December 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
