Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1876 J "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1876 J "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1876 J "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,315,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1876 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1687 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1876 J at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1876 J at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1876 J at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1876 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1876 J at auction WAG - August 4, 2013
Seller WAG
Date August 4, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

