Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1876 H "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1876 H "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1876 H "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,227,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1876 with mark H. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2346 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place November 16, 2015.

  • Grün (5)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1876 H at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 125 PLN
Germany 10 Pfennig 1876 H at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1876 H at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1876 H at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1876 H at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
Seller WAG
Date October 2, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1876 H at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1876 H at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1876 H at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1876 H at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
