Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1876 G "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1876 G "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1876 G "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,222,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1876 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3989 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 20, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • WCN (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1876 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1876 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1876 G at auction HIRSCH - September 26, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 26, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1876 G at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 20, 1992
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

