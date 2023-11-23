Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1876 F "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1876 F "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1876 F "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,034,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1876 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4362 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 390. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Höhn - July 23, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date July 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
446 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1876 F at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

