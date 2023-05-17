Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1876 D "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1876 D "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1876 D "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 16,787,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1876 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 156 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Grün (3)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1876 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1876 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1876 D at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 12, 2018
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 12, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1876 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

