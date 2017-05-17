10 Pfennig 1876 C "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1876 with mark C. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7077 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 80. Bidding took place January 19, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service NGC (1)