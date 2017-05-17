Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1876 C "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1876 C "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1876 C "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,214,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1876 with mark C. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7077 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 80. Bidding took place January 19, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1876 C at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
Germany 10 Pfennig 1876 C at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

