10 Pfennig 1876 B "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1876 with mark B. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4378 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (2)