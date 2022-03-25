Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1876 B "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,120,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1876
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1876 with mark B. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4378 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
