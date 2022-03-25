Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1876 B "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1876 B "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1876 B "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,120,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1876 with mark B. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4378 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1876 B at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1876 B at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1876 B at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1876 B at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1876 B at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
Seller WAG
Date October 2, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1876 B at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1876 B at auction WAG - July 13, 2014
Seller WAG
Date July 13, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

