Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1876 A "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1876 A "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1876 A "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 34,175,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1876 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1405 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1876 A at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 23, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Höhn - July 23, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date July 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1876 A at auction WAG - November 9, 2014
Seller WAG
Date November 9, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1876 A at auction Heritage - July 3, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date July 3, 2014
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

