Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1876 A "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 34,175,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1876
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1876 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1405 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CoinsNB (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (3)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Russiancoin (6)
- WAG (2)
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
