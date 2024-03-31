10 Pfennig 1876 A "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1876 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1405 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (10) AU (5) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (1) PF66 (1) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (3)

Seller All companies

CoinsNB (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (4)

Heritage (1)

Höhn (2)

Katz (1)

Künker (3)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Russiancoin (6)

WAG (2)