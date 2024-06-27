Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1875 J "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1875 J "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1875 J "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,407,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1875 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2166 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1875 J at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1875 J at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1875 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1875 J at auction HIRSCH - September 25, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1875 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1875 J at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
Seller WAG
Date October 2, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1875 J at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1875 J at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1875 J at auction WAG - August 4, 2013
Seller WAG
Date August 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 10 Pfennig 1875 J at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

