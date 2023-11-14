Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1875 H "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,268,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1875
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1875 with mark H. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4361 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
171 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
