Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1875 G "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1875 G "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1875 G "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,390,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1875 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2345 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place November 16, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1875 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1875 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1875 G at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1875 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1875 G at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1875 G at auction WAG - June 14, 2015
Seller WAG
Date June 14, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1875 G at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1875 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1875 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 10 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search