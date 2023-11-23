Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1875 F "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1875 F "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1875 F "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,975,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1875 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2019 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (5)
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1875 F at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1875 F at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1875 F at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
122 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1875 F at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1875 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
197 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1875 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1875 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1875 F at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1875 F at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

