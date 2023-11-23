Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1875 F "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,975,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1875
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1875 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2019 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (5)
- Künker (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
122 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
197 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search