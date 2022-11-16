Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1875 E "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1875 E "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1875 E "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,833,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1875 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7651 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1875 E at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1875 E at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
Seller Möller
Date June 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1875 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1875 E at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1875 E at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

