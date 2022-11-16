10 Pfennig 1875 E "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1875 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7651 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (2) AU (2)