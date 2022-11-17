Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1875 D "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 13,365,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1875
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1875 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2245 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 15, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (2)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search