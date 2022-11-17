Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1875 D "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1875 D "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1875 D "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,365,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1875 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2245 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 15, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (2)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1875 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1875 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1875 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

