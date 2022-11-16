10 Pfennig 1875 C "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1875 with mark C. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2013 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 390. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (1) AU (3)