Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1875 C "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1875 C "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1875 C "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,304,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1875 with mark C. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2013 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 390. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Künker (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1875 C at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

