10 Pfennig 1875 B "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,120,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1875
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1875 with mark B. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4360 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 775. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
