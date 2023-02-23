Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1875 B "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1875 B "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1875 B "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,120,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1875 with mark B. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4360 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 775. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1875 B at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1875 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 23, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1875 B at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1875 B at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1875 B at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1875 B at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

