Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1875 A "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1875 A "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1875 A "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 15,523,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1875 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 11 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
378 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Germany 10 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 360 USD
Germany 10 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Möller - May 27, 2014
Seller Möller
Date May 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 27, 2013
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 27, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1875 A at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1875 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 10 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search