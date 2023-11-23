Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1875 A "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 15,523,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1875
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1875 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 11 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
378 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 360 USD
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
