Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1874 H "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,323,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1874
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1874 with mark H. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1585 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place September 6, 2020.
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
