Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1874 H "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1874 H "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1874 H "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,323,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1874 with mark H. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1585 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place September 6, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (5)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 H at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 H at auction Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 H at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 H at auction Heritage - June 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 H at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 H at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 H at auction WAG - September 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 H at auction WAG - June 3, 2018
Seller WAG
Date June 3, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 H at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 12, 2018
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 12, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 H at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 H at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 H at auction WAG - November 9, 2014
Seller WAG
Date November 9, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 H at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1874 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 10 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search