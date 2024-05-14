10 Pfennig 1874 H "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1874 with mark H. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1585 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place September 6, 2020.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (5) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service NGC (2)