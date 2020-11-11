Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1874 G "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,552,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1874
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1874 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2201 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 10, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (5)
- Katz (1)
- Möller (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search