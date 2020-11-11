Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1874 G "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1874 G "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1874 G "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,552,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1874 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2201 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 10, 2020.

Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 G at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 G at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 G at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 G at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 G at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 G at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 G at auction WAG - April 6, 2014
Seller WAG
Date April 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 G at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

