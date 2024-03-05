Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1874 F "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1874 F "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1874 F "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,309,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1874 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3761 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (3)
  • Numisor (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
347 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 F at auction Numisor - May 11, 2021
Seller Numisor
Date May 11, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 F at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
Seller WAG
Date October 2, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 F at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
