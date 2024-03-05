Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1874 F "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,309,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1874
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1874 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3761 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (3)
- Numisor (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
347 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date May 11, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search