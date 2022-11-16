Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1874 E "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1874 E "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1874 E "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,157,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1874 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2015 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (7)
  • Künker (2)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • VL Nummus (5)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 E at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 E at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
209 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 E at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 E at auction Stephen Album - June 14, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 14, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 E at auction VL Nummus - March 11, 2018
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 E at auction VL Nummus - November 5, 2017
Seller VL Nummus
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 E at auction Stephen Album - January 22, 2017
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 22, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 E at auction VL Nummus - October 30, 2016
Seller VL Nummus
Date October 30, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 E at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 E at auction VL Nummus - February 14, 2016
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 14, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 E at auction VL Nummus - November 22, 2015
Seller VL Nummus
Date November 22, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 E at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 E at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 E at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 E at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

