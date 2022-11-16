Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1874 E "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,157,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1874
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1874 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2015 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (7)
- Künker (2)
- Stephen Album (2)
- VL Nummus (5)
- WAG (1)
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
209 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 14, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
