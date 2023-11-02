Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1874 D "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,586,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1874
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1874 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1396 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place October 31, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (3)
- Höhn (1)
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
318 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
