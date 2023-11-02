10 Pfennig 1874 D "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1874 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1396 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place October 31, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (2) AU (3) XF (1)