Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1874 D "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1874 D "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1874 D "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,586,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1874 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1396 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place October 31, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Höhn (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 D at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
318 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 D at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 D at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 D at auction Höhn - March 12, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date March 12, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
