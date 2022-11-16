Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1874 C "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 12,029,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1874
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1874 with mark C. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1925 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 8, 2019.
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 61 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 8, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
