Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1874 C "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1874 C "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1874 C "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,029,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Frankfurt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1874 with mark C. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1925 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 8, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 C at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 61 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 C at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 C at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 C at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 C at auction Busso Peus - November 8, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 8, 2019
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 C at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 C at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 C at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 C at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 14, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 14, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 C at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 C at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

