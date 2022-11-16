10 Pfennig 1874 C "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1874 with mark C. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1925 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 8, 2019.

