Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1874 B "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1874 B "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1874 B "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,669,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1874 with mark B. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 137 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 62. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 B at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 62 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 B at auction WAG - August 4, 2013
Seller WAG
Date August 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

