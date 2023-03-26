Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1874 A "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,664,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1874
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1874 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1570 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 2, 2021.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
256 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date January 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Hess Divo
Date March 6, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
