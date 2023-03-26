Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1874 A "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1874 A "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1874 A "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,664,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1874 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1570 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 2, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • VL Nummus (5)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 A at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
256 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 A at auction Roma Numismatics - January 14, 2021
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date January 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 A at auction VL Nummus - March 11, 2018
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 11, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 A at auction VL Nummus - November 5, 2017
Seller VL Nummus
Date November 5, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 A at auction VL Nummus - October 30, 2016
Seller VL Nummus
Date October 30, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 A at auction VL Nummus - February 14, 2016
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 14, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 A at auction VL Nummus - November 22, 2015
Seller VL Nummus
Date November 22, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 A at auction Hess Divo - March 6, 2014
Seller Hess Divo
Date March 6, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1874 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

