10 Pfennig 1873 H "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1873 with mark H. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3485 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place November 12, 2012.

