Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1873 H "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1873 H "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1873 H "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 44,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1873 with mark H. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3485 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place November 12, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Agora (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (11)
  • Möller (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (6)
  • WAG (9)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 H at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 H at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 85 USD
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 H at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 H at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 H at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 H at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 H at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 H at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 H at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 H at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 H at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 H at auction WAG - November 7, 2021
Seller WAG
Date November 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 H at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 H at auction Stack's - June 23, 2021
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 H at auction Stack's - June 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date June 23, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 H at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 H at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 H at auction Künker - September 19, 2019
Seller Künker
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 H at auction Kroha - May 4, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date May 4, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 H at auction Agora - February 12, 2019
Seller Agora
Date February 12, 2019
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 H at auction Kroha - November 17, 2018
Seller Kroha
Date November 17, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 H at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1873 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 10 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search