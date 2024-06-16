Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1873 H "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 44,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1873
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1873 with mark H. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3485 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place November 12, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 85 USD
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date June 23, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Agora
Date February 12, 2019
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
******
