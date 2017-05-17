Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1873 G "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1873 G "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1873 G "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 519,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1873 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 134 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 G at auction WAG - September 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
426 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
556 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 G at auction WAG - October 11, 2015
Seller WAG
Date October 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 G at auction WAG - December 7, 2014
Seller WAG
Date December 7, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
