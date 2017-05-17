Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1873 G "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 519,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1873
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1873 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 134 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
426 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
