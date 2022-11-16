10 Pfennig 1873 F "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1873 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6001 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place June 21, 2006.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (2)