Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1873 F "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 476,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1873
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1873 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6001 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place June 21, 2006.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Künker (4)
- WAG (1)
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
570 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search