Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1873 F "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1873 F "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1873 F "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 476,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1873 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6001 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place June 21, 2006.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
570 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
1056 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 F at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 F at auction Künker - June 21, 2006
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 F at auction Künker - September 29, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2005
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 F at auction Künker - June 18, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 F at auction Künker - September 30, 1999
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 1999
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

