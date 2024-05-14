Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1873 D "Type 1873-1889" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1873 D "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Pfennig 1873 D "Type 1873-1889" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 472,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1873 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3986 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place November 20, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (6)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 D at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 D at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 D at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 D at auction WAG - July 3, 2016
Seller WAG
Date July 3, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 D at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 D at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 D at auction WAG - October 11, 2015
Seller WAG
Date October 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Pfennig 1873 D at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

